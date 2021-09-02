Valmet to supply paper machine grade conversion rebuild to one of its major customers in Indonesia

Finnish Valmet, developer, and supplier of technologies, automation systems, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, will supply a paper machine grade conversion rebuild to one of its major customers in Indonesia, according to this press release.

In the project, the paper machine, which was originally producing fine paper grades, will be rebuilt to produce brown grades. The start-up of the rebuilt paper machine is scheduled for 2022.

The order was included in Valmet’s orders received in the second quarter of 2021. The value of the order will not be disclosed. The value of an order of this type is typically around EUR 20-30 million.

“Our earlier good projects with the customer, along with other references and high-level technology, especially the forming section with shoe and blade technology, were significant advantages and differentiation factors for Valmet. This has also been one of the good showcases to present our wide product portfolio – the widest in the market – including new products for small and medium-size machinery from Valmet’s acquisition from last year,” says Veli-Matti Miskala, Sales Manager, Valmet.

Valmet’s grade conversion delivery will include a forming section rebuild into OptiFormer Gap with shoe and blade technology, a new IntelliPress shoe press as part of press section rebuild, pre-and after-dryer section rebuilds, a new IntelliReel reel with transfer rails, and process ventilation and runnability equipment for the board machine.

The delivery will also include Valmet DNA automation system for machine controls, spare parts, and consumables packages related to the machinery in the delivery.

This combination of technology and automation will provide high-quality end-products and a significant capacity increase of the production line.