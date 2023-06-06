Finnair celebrates 35 years of China operations

Finnish flag carrier Finnair celebrated 35 years of flying to China and connecting Asia with Europe on June 2.

The first Finnair flight to China took off on June 2, 1988, between Helsinki and Beijing. Thereby becoming the first Western European airline to offer non-stop flights between the two continents.

The geographical location of Finnair’s Helsinki hub has enabled the carrier to act as a bridge between Europe and Asia across the northern route. This has enabled Finnair to continue its expansion across the region.

Finnair also made history in 2003 as the only Northern European airline to offer direct flights to Shanghai at the time.

Prior the pandemic and the closure of Russian airspace following the Ukraine war, Finnair flew to more Chinese destinations than any other European carrier, serving seven destinations in China.

These included Beijing Capital Airport, Shanghai, Chongqing, Xi’An, Guangzhou, Nanjing, and Daxing International Airport in Beijing. Finnair is supposedly getting back on track, with restrictions greatly lifted in the strictest areas.

“Finnair is proud to be celebrating 35 years of flying to mainland China. And we are proud to be acting as a bridge connecting Europe with Asia,” said Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Manager.

“We are committed to connecting our customers with China and look forward to flying more flights to Asia in the future,” Anssi Partanen concluded.

Finnair is the flag carrier of Finland. The airline operates flights to more than 100 destinations in over 30 countries, with a focus on Asia and Europe.

