Finnair forced to make stops on long trips

The Finnish airline company Finnair has been forced to add stops on long-haul trips to add fuel. The decision has been made due to the strikes that is currently happening in Finland.

According to the media Helsingin Sanomat the political strikes that is currently happening in Finland began on Monday, 11. March 2024. The protests are a result of a series of government proposals on labor market reforms.

Mia Eloranta, the director of communications at Finnair explained to the media Helsingin Sanomat that the airline will re-fuel aircrafts operating on continental routes in the destination countries, and the long-haul flights will make additional re-fuelling stops at airports in Europe.

“This is an attempt to save fuel in Helsinki,” she adds.

They expect that the stops will increase the flight times by roughly an hour.

