Finnair to lease two A330 aircrafts to its oneworld partner Qantas

Finnair announced on Friday, 19 May 2023, that it made a long-time agreement with its oneworld partner Qantas to lease two A330 aircraft with crew (wet lease) to Qantas for a period of two years.

The wet lease of the first aircraft will start in October 2023, and the wet lease of the second aircraft will start in early 2024.

According to a press release, during the wet lease period, the aircraft will be deployed in Qantas’ network on routes from Sydney and Singapore as well as Sydney and Bangkok.

Finnair pilots will fly scheduled Finnair flights from Helsinki to Singapore and from Helsinki to Bangkok; then, they will continue flying scheduled Qantas flights between Singapore, Bangkok and Sydney before returning to their home base in Helsinki.

In addition, after the wet lease period, Finnaor will lease dry leases (aircraft lease with no crew) two of its A330s to Qantas for a period of 2.5 years, starting in 2025.

The Qantas agreement is another example of Finnair strengthening ties with its oneworld partners as a part of its new strategy.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with our oneworld partner Qantas. This agreement enables us to fully deploy our A330 fleet in profitable operations”, says Antti Tolvanen, Senior Vice President, Network and revenue management at Finnair.

Source: https://news.cision.com/finnair/r/finnair-to-lease-two-a330-aircraft-to-oneworld-partner-qantas,c3771761