Malaysia Airlines to offer free Wi-Fi on selected flights from July 1

You might be eligible for free Wi-Fi from July 1 when traveling by Malaysia Airlines. The company will be offering free Wi-Fi to business class travelers and top-tier frequent flyers.

Free Wi-Fi will be available on approximately 20 flights, including six long-range Airbus A350s and 14 Airbus A330s.

A spokesperson from the airline told Executive Traveller that the service is for business class and Platinum members of Malaysia Airlines’ Enrich loyalty program. The person added that this is the first phase of a staged rollout as more aircraft get satellite-powered Wi-Fi services.

According to the report, customers will have access to a data cap of 100MB per flight with a bandwidth of up to 512Kbps. This means that the internet will be chargeable after the 100MB limit is reached.

“Malaysia Airlines has planned to extend the free connection to Enrich Gold members. For the rest of our Enrich members, there will still be limited complimentary connectivity available,” adds the spokesperson.

Source: travelandleisureasia.com