Thailand’s tourism is seeking partnerships with international airlines

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is seeking partnerships with at least 11 international airlines to bolster the markets in the second half of this year. The market is expected to generate 770 billion baht this year from around 10.8 million foreign arrivals.

TAT announced, that Denmark is among the rising markets with a gain of 26 percent in the first five months of 2024. Other countries where the markets are rising are Poland, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Canada and Kazakhstan.

Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, said that better cooperations with airlines is needed, as many countries struggle with seat capacity and high airfares.

Furthermore, the summer flight slots for most markets have already exceeded the pre-pandemic capacities. For the European market, there has been a recovery of 103 percent.

One of the airlines, that have already planned increasing capacity is Finnair, with direct flights from Helsinki to Bangkok and Phuket from November. Finnair plans to operate 19-20 flights per week combined on these two routes.

Source: Bangkok Post