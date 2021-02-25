FinnCham next webinar will discuss Carbon Neutral Hong Kong



The Finnish Chamber of Commerce invite all members to their next webinar ”In Pursuit of Carbon Neutrality – Nordic companies shrinking their carbon footprint in Hong Kong and Asia” on 5 March, 2:30 pm – 3:45 pm HKT. The invitation read:

Join us and hear from the awesome keynote speaker and panelists about different actions towards being more carbon neutral.

Our keynote speaker Mr. Lawrence Iu (Programme Manager, Civic Exchange and Hong Kong 2050 is Now project) will talk about the plans for more Carbon Neutral Hong Kong.

After that we have a panel discussion which is led by Veera Sinnemaki, Global Sustainability Programme Manager, H&M.

The panel discussion features three interesting diversity of professionals from different industries and backgrounds. Below you can find the schedule and more information about our keynote speaker, moderator, and panelists.Join us today for this in incredible webinar and register here