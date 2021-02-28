Finnish Business Council Singapore released March activity update

On 26 February 2021 the Finnish Business Council (FBC) Singapore released their activity plans for March for your convenience to save the dates, as follow:

FBC Annual General Meeting 2021

FBC Annual General Meeting is held on March 17, 2021 (at 6.30 – 8.30 pm). The invitation and AGM material will be sent to the members 14 days before the AGM date.

Corporate members who have renewed the membership for 2021 are eligible to participate and vote. One representative per corporate will have the right to vote. Please, ensure FBC has the correct contact information. Save the Date!

FBC New Members and Partners February 2021

Warmly welcome new Corporate B member Probi to join our community!

Our warm thanks to KONE for becoming FBC Silver Partner 2021!

Past events

Warm thanks to Nick Jonsson sharing a very touching and thought-provoking survival story with us on February 24! The event was supported by HUONE. Thank you for participating at the workshop!

First FBC Casual Afterwork was held on February 25. Thank you for joining the evening!

Upcoming events

March 2: FBC board candidates’ evening. FBC’s traditional candidate discussion evening where the current board members will tell about board operations and new candidates can ask the tricky questions. There is still time to become a candidate. Please, email Minna if you are interested in the Candidates’ evening.

March 17: Annual General Meeting. The invitation and AGM material will be sent to the members 14 days before the AGM date. Corporate members who have renewed the membership are eligible to participate and vote. Save the Date!

March 25: Sustainability panel, webinar. Panelists from Neste, KONE, Superson and Clewat will share their insights. Panel will be moderated by Riku Mäkelä (Team Finland). More information soon. Save the Date!

March 31: Casual Afterwork. After challenging 2020 it is time to get-together. FBC Casual Afterworks will be organized once a month before summer break. March Casual Afterwork will be hosted by FBC Board member Sebastian Nummelin. For FBC members only. Registration open here.

April 6: Webinar on Employment regulations revised and how has COVID-19 changed the Singapore job market? Samuel Yuen from Yuen Law will update what’s new on employment regulations and Eddie Lee from ASEAN Human Development Organisation will give an outlook of Singapore governmental trends and plans in general. More information soon.

Upcoming sister chambers’ events

March 5: Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong organizes the webinar “In Pursuit Carbon Neutrality”. Can large Nordic companies such as H&M, Neste, Finnair and KONE lead the way to a decarbonised future? What are the plans of Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area, world’s most populated urban area, when it comes to reaching carbon neutrality? Registration is open here.

March 11: SwedCham’s YP After Work at 6.45 pm. Young Professionals (under 35 years) are warmly welcome to join. Please, RSVP here.

FBC partnership 2021

Would you like to be an FBC partner in 2021? Our partners 2020 (Finnair, Nordea, Summit Planners) have enabled us to organize various events for FBC members and friends and continue our operations in the challenging times. In 2021 FBC will continue connecting its members not only with other Nordic chambers and EuroCham but also with the local business communities in Singapore and in the SEA region. Please, contact Minna Hyväri for further information.

FBC membership 2021

Not a member yet? Join Finnish business community and enjoy member benefits.

The membership fees:

Corporate A (5 or more employees in Singapore): $700

Corporate B (1-4 employees in Singapore): $350

Individual membership: $175

More information on FBC memberships and registration link.

FBC Blog

Do you have success stories or company news to share? We can post all FBC corporate members’ news on our blog. You can also share your job descriptions on FBC communications when you are hiring. Please, contact Minna Hyväri.