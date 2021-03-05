FinnCham Sustainability Week’s next post is officially started 

In the spirit of the sustainability week, FinnCham chose randomly couple of members from Invest Hong Kong, Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao to visit and surprise them with sustainable products from METTÄ Nordic

METTÄ is born out of our desire to share the pure, pristine and exciting flavours of Nordic forests with the rest of the world, to share a piece of the Nordic forest magic. They aspire to do this in the best possible way, sharing only the highest quality, completely pure ingredients in their natural form with nothing added to them and providing them in a sustainable and responsible manner. Their product packaging is for example fully compostable!

METTÄ Nordic together with other Nordic companies are trying to find solutions to cut down their emissions and shrink their carbon footprint. You can actually hear what actions KONE, Finnair and Neste are taking in Asia and Hong Kong to reach these goals in our tomorrow’s webinar! Register from this link