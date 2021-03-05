HRH Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden voted Hetero of the Year 2021 by QX Magazine readers

Readers of the Swedish QX Magazine have voted HRH Crown Princess Victoria as the “Hetero of the Year 2021” in this year’s Gay Gala, partly due to the speech the Crown Princess gave at last year’s inauguration of Stockholm Pride.

“I was really proud and happy for the fine award from QX’s readers. It means a lot to me. Thank you! The past year has been a challenge in various ways. In many parts of the world, human rights work has been hampered or hindered by the pandemic. Therefore, it is now particularly important that we continue to work every day for a world where #LGBTQI people are given the opportunity to live in freedom and without oppression. A world where you can be just who you are, and be proud of it.” – HRH Crown Princess Victoria’s thank you letter.

