Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites to Maritime cyber security webinar on 15 Dec



On 15 December 2020 the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites to Maritime cybersecurity readiness in 2021 and beyond: Trends, Predictions, Opportunity & Threat landscapes.

Time: 6.00-7.30PM Hong Kong time (GMT+8) / 12.00-1.30PM Greece time (GMT+3)

Join this live webinar and examine the impact of maritime cybersecurity in the maritime supply chain with a focus on how government and corporate actors in Hong Kong & Greece meet today’s challenges:

1. What has been the current maritime cybersecurity landscape & what has been the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic?

2. What are the reasons behind the recent surge in maritime cyber-attacks & what lessons can we learn to enhance cybersecurity?

3. How can the government work with the maritime industry in the area of cybersecurity?

4. What is the expected impact of the upcoming IMO Guidelines on Maritime Cyber Risk Management from January 2021 on the maritime supply chains?

5. How ready are shipping companies towards the implementation of 2021 IMO & how to prepare?

Moderator:Dr. Stavros Karamperidis, Lecturer (Maritime Economics – Department of International Shipping, Logistics and Operations) at Plymouth University

Keynote Speaker:Mr. Chronis Kapalidis, Integrated Security Practice Leader for HudsonAnalytix in EMEA, UK

Panel:Mr. Chronis Kapalidis, Integrated Security Practice Leader for HudsonAnalytix in EMEA, UK

Mr. Torbjörn Dimblad, CIO of Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (AESM), Hong Kong

Mr. Spyros Georgiou, Managing Director (APAC) at Navarino, Hong Kong

