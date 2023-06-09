Join webinar on how Chinese entrepreneurs manage businesses and their lessons

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) invites you to join the webinar, “Dragon Tactics: Why Chinese Entrepreneurs Manage Differently and What Can Be Learned From It?” on Tuesday, 13 June 2023.

According to the commerce, the webinar will explore a unique approach to business by analyzing everything from the unexpected philosophies of Chinese leaders on competition, risk, profit, and failure to the role of family, which define the cultural spirit of a wolf pack: its observation skills , its respect of the leader’s authority, its embrace of flexibility, and more.

The speakers include Aldo Spaanjaars, Owner of Dragon Strategies and Sandrine Zerbib, President of BAOZUN Brand Management & BAOZUN Europe.

Ticket fees are free for the DCCC members and RMB 150 for non-member.

In order to attend the webinar, you can register here and will receive a link via email before the event.

More information can be found via https://app.glueup.cn/event/40140/