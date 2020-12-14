Nordic Embassies in Singapore are bringing Nordic Christmas to you

From 12 to 25 December 2020, the Nordic Embassies are bringing Nordic Christmas to you.

While traveling is on hold this festive season, you will still be able to experience the festivities through the cuisine, beverages & culture of our participating restaurants. Learn about the simplicity of Nordic cuisine, our traditions and focus on sustainable food production.

Discover classic Nordic-style festive dishes across five of Singapore’s F&B establishments and make your Christmas reservations & purchases now directly with ÁTIPICO, Fung Kee Hotdogs, HUONE, Leckerbaer SG , LUX Singapore , Try Swedish