Join webinar “Protecting Your Trade Secrets in China”

The Danish Chamber of Commerce in China (DCCC) will organize an online webinar “Protecting Your Trade Secrets in China” on 25 April 2023.

The speaker is Raymond Kok, Foreign Counsel & Lawyer from Shaohe Law Firm.

He will offer practical insights and examples mapping the possibilities and pitfalls of Trade Secret protection in China, and furthermore provide some suggestions on potential measures helping you to securely navigate through the Chinese business environment today.

There is no additional fee for the chamber’s members and for non-member, it is RMB 150.

Please register here to attend.