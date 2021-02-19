TSCC invites to ‘Enabling Business with positive impact’ webinar on 4 March

Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites members to their next webinar on 4 March 2021 on Enabling Business with Positive Impact. The invitation read:

Social entrepreneurship has been gaining traction as system changemaker while driving a positive impact for the bottom line, environment and people. As a business model, social entrepreneurship could be applied to a wide range of organizations of various focus and sizes.

At this special webinar, our popular speaker Mr. Lars Svensson, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Southeast Asia and Mexico, will share insights on the topic of ‘Social Entrepreneurship: Enabling Business with Positive Impact’ on Thursday, 4 March 2021. Looking at some cases, find out how a global actor like IKEA, as well as smaller companies and organizations have pursued the good equation.

The session has plenty of interactive time so our moderator will ask some challenging questions and also help facilitate the Q&A from the audience.

Are you interested in change? Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn about the possibilities of leading positive changes and get inspired!

Event Programme:

14:00 – 14:05 TSCC President’s welcome and introduction of the speaker

14:05 – 14:35 ‘Social Entrepreneurship: Enabling Business with Positive Impact’ by Mr. Lars Svensson, Head of Sustainability, IKEA Southeast Asia and Mexico

14:35 – 15:00 Q&A

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 4 March 2021

Time: 14:00-15:00 (GMT+7)

Ticket:

TSCC member: free Co-Brand chambers and Scandinavian Society Siam Members:: free Non-member: 500 THB



For more infomation and registration, please continue here.