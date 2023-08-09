Singapore Airlines to boost services for 2024 northern summer season

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will add more flights to Northern destinations for the Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024). This is to support the strong demand for air travel to its key markets.

This includes increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points including Copenhagen, Denmark.

Destinations that will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies are: Copenhagen (Denmark), Da Nang (Vietnam), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Ahmedabad (India), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan) and Seattle and Houston (USA).

“With the release of SIA’s Northern Summer schedules, our customers can plan ahead and start to make their travel plans for 2024. Our customers will be able to enjoy greater choice and flexibility when they travel with us,” says JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines.

Source: aviation24