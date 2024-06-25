Finnish Minister to visit China

The Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs, Wille Rydman, will arrive in China today, 25 June 2024, and will stay for four days before leaving again, 28 June 2024.

One of the main purposes of the visit for the Minister is to promote Finnish businesses that are enganged in business and cooperation in China.

While visiting Wille Rydman will meet with the Minister of Commerce Wentao, China’s Minister of Science and Technology Yin Hejun, leaders of Jiangsu Province and the city of Shanghai, representatives of the Finnish Chamber of Commerce and several Finnish companies currently operating in China.

The Minister will also attend an energy conference between Finnish and Chinese companies in Nanjing.

Source: The Finnish Government