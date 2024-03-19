New counselor at Finnish Embassy in Beijing

Janna Laine is the newly appointed counselor for Public Diplomacy and Communication to Beijing. Her work period will be from 1 August 2024 to 31 July 2027.

Janna Laine is however not new to Beijing as she is currently employed as a sinologist at the Finnish Embassy in Beijing. Previously she has worked in communication and export at the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Beijing and at Business Finland.

This news was published as an official press statement from the Embassy on 18 March 2024.

Source: Finland in China