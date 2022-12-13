First calls for company proposals under EU’s €95 billion budget research and innovation programme

On 7 December, EU opened for the first calls for proposals under the New Work Programme.

At the same time, the Union invited potential applicants to Horizon Europe Information Days between 6 December 2022 and 16 February 2023. The infomration days offers prospective applicants and other stakeholders of EU research and innovation the opportunity of asking questions about main funding instruments and the processes of Horizon Europe

Horizon Europe, with a budget of over €95 billion, is the European Union’s ambitious research and innovation programme running until 2027 with rolling calls for proposals.

Reaching key climate action objectives, finding innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to climate change is the main focus areas of the programme to which 42% of the total budget have been assigned. A large part of the budget has been earmarked for biodiversity.

Hereafter, the programme will support the EU digital transition, including the development of core digital technologies and practical integration, while nearly €970 million will be invested to help speed up the clean energy transition, and increase Europe’s energy independence from unreliable suppliers and volatile fossil fuels.

The programme has attained a very broad scope as it also covers support to Ukraine – targeting reinforcing the access of researchers from Ukraine to European research infrastructures, and supporting the climate-neutral reconstruction of several Ukrainian cities – and actions to support and strengthen international initiatives in renewable energies, food systems, global health and environmental observations.

The Horizon Europe Work Programme, attributed a budget of around €13,5 billion, is a part of the Horizon Europe Programme – a programme for research and innovation, implemented between 2021-27, awarding research an innovation grants to eligible companies.

The Horizon Europe includes 5 mission areas – a) cancer, b) adaptation to climate change, c) healthy oceans, seas, coastal- and inland waters, d) climate-neutral and smart cities & e) soil health and food – all aiming at tackling areas that challenge our world today.

The missions operate under a few actions such as research projects, policy measures and legislative initiatives – thus aiming to reach actual goals that are otherwise unreachable on the individual level

