General news / Norway / Singapore

NBAS presents release of new book on maritime industry effects of COVID, ship emissions and Russian invasion

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Esben Poulsson has released his second book, “Maritime Matters’, addressing the development in the maritime sector over the last four years. Image: NBAS

Norwegian Business Association Singapore draws attention to the release of Esben Poulsson’s book “Maritime Matters” addressing the development in the maritime sector over the past four years.

The book covers the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine while also taking the objectives of ship emissions and other currently hot, relevant topics into account.

As chair of the International Chamber of Shipping, Mr. Poulsson has been center stage in shaping the regulatory agenda. In his role, he became instrumental in shifting the industry’s thinking on carbon pricing.

The foreword is written by BW Chair, Andreas Sohmen-Pao, in which he emphasizes Esben Poulsson has helped the industry having a positive impact in the world and feel a sense of collective purpose in doing so.

The Association reports 100% of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Mission of Seafarers and adds it is a must-read for everyone involved, or interested in, the maritime industry.

Further information and book orders: https://nbas.org.sg/news/new-book-maritime-matters/?fbclid=IwAR3-5GorZAKmZOZPG4eViJxF7mCXgrF0kWdYJNRlw4wa07i5snBhT8RN8jI

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NBASSG/

Related posts:

NBAS invites to event on decarbonizing the shipping industry NBAS: The Norwegian contribution for gender equality in Singapore and beyond Norway supports more women board members in Singapore “5G – The Nordic Approach and the Future of Society” a success

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *