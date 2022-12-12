DABS presents the Five-A-Side football Tournament 2023

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) encourages you – if you are a fan of football and hygge – to participate in the fight for the prestigious title “Winner of the Danish Five-A-Side Tournament 2023” on 14 January 2023.

The Association says there’s no need to be a pro player. If you are not part of a team, it’s also possible to register as an individual and DABS will assign you to a team.

It is expected the tournament will be attended by 16+ mixed female/male teams, all originating from Danish companies, clubs and societies in Singapore.

The Danish Seamen’s Church will be selling hotdogs and other goodies.

Registration and information: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6-dhe27-hfjjs-a8as9-n53bz?fbclid=IwAR28fY0MiZJDyTLDYXEZAbg_Moy-xfQiyRJ2MxXVrs9fni7pYCqBYxT8g_w

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/