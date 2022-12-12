Community news / Denmark / Singapore

DABS presents the Five-A-Side football Tournament 2023

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Team up with your colleagues and friends! Image: DABS

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) encourages you – if you are a fan of football and hygge – to participate in the fight for the prestigious title “Winner of the Danish Five-A-Side Tournament 2023” on 14 January 2023.

The Association says there’s no need to be a pro player. If you are not part of a team, it’s also possible to register as an individual and DABS will assign you to a team.

It is expected the tournament will be attended by 16+ mixed female/male teams, all originating from Danish companies, clubs and societies in Singapore.

The Danish Seamen’s Church will be selling hotdogs and other goodies.

Registration and information: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6-dhe27-hfjjs-a8as9-n53bz?fbclid=IwAR28fY0MiZJDyTLDYXEZAbg_Moy-xfQiyRJ2MxXVrs9fni7pYCqBYxT8g_w

Source: https://www.facebook.com/DABSingapore/

Related posts:

DABS invites to “Future of Sustainability” Panel Discussion 31 March Learn more about the Danish tax rules for Danes abroad The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong serves both local Danes and crews on Danish ships Learn to translate strategic goals into change with Novo Nordisk and DABS

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *