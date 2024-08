The Danish Film “Sea Sparkle” will be featured in the international competition at Pattaya Film Festival among films from Singapore, The Philippines, China, Bhutan and South Korea. The winning film will receive a trophy and 175.000 baht.

The Festival will be running from august 21 to 25 and show over 20 films. Pattaya film festival also offers other activities such as masterclasses, discussions and pitch workshops.

Read more on Pattaya Film Festival’s Facebook Page.