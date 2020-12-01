Finnfund continues to support Myanmar SMEs

Finnish Fund for Industrial Cooperation (Finnfund) makes a 5.5 million USD senior loan investment in Early Dawn Microfinance Co. Ltd. (DAWN), the 3rd largest microfinance company in Myanmar in terms of client outreach.

The financing will support DAWN’s expansion in underserved townships and peri-urban areas.

DAWN is working to improve financial inclusion by offering group loans to low-income women, and more recently through individual loans to small businesses.

This is Finnfund’s 3rd investment in the microfinance sector in Myanmar, where almost 70% of the population lack access to formal financial service.