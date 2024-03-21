Four new board members of Danish Church in Thailand

Danish Church in Thailand elected four new board members at the Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 20 March 2024. The AGM took place at the new community house which the Danish Church has just inaugurated from the beginning of this month.

New on the board are Charlotte Fung Korff, Jan Dam Pedersen, Kim Alexandersen and Ole Kappelgaard. The representative from the Danish Embassy has already changed to be Dennis Blicher, since the current person Charlotte Lykkegren left Bangkok in the late autumn.

Remaining on the board will be Chairman Jacob Overbye Brodal, Annette Mundbjerg Bach Hansen, Charlotte Kabell Christensen and Dancham representative Michael Andersen. Pastor Christa Lund Herum will also remain on the board until she officially steps down as per 1 June 2024. During the past year, apart from Charlotte Lykkegren, also Jill Lerche and Jens Viggo Bergsoe has left the board.

Christa Lund Herum reported on the work during the past year, which included 148 visits to Danes in need, either hospitalized, imprisoned or simply lonesome. She also highlighted the regular Christ Services in Bangkok, in Pattaya and recently also in Hua Hin.

Commenting on her decision to leave this year for Denmark, the Pastor mentioned how exciting and challenging it had been for her to start up the Danish Church in Thailand, crowning her total of 10 years in Asia. The work finding her successor has already begun and will be completed by the new board.

The AGM also approved the profit and loss statement of the past year which shoved that the cash held in the bank had gone down from roughly 800.000 THB to 700.000 THB but the profit and loss statement cannot really be compared to a traditional commercial operation because only few items on the income side is actually earned while several costs are not included – first of all the cost related to the monthly wages of the Pastor. It is, however, expected that next year’s AGM will be presented with a budget reflecting planned activities as well.