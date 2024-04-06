Scania CEO warns that Chinese BYD should be taken seriously

The CEO of Scania, Christian Levin, brings attention to the fact that Chinese companies such as BYD Co. are expected to expand their market to also make electric trucks.

BYD Co. is a Chinese manufacturer of electrified vehicles.

Scania is one of Europe’s top truck makers, and in their opinion one should view BYD as Tesla. BYD is a serious competitor due to their ‘good battery technology says Christian Levin, Scania CEO, and elaborates:

“Chinese e-bus brands managed to establish themselves in a fairly short time, largely thanks to their access to very good battery technology. If you extrapolate and look at trucks, you can imagine a similar development.”

According to the media Fortune, Scania, Volvo and Daimler Trucks are offering electric rigs, but their success so far remain limited.

So, even though Christian Levin expects tougher competition at home, Scania has decided to set up its own plant in China to to benefit from growth in the Chinese truck market.

Source: Fortune