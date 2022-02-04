Learn more about mental health and LGTB issues with reflections from Finland and Thailand

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok together with the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invite you to join the next Finland Talk webinar covering mental health and LGBT issues with reflections from Finland and Thailand on 9 February.

More about the event, the organisers write:

Mental health has been one of the key topics during the COVID-19 pandemic and for many groups, it continues to be a pressing challenge even without a global crisis. Studies show that people in the LGBT community are more likely to suffer from mental health issues, mostly due to stress and anxiety from experiencing discrimination.

The Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce are pleased to introduce, Dr. Timo Ojanen from the Thammasat University in Bangkok as the next speaker for the Finland Talks webinar series.

Dr. Timo Ojanen will talk about mental health and LGBT community, reflecting lessons from Finland and Thailand. Dr. Ojanen’s research covers a variety of topics such as LGBT issues, violence and bullying, mental health, and education while teaching courses related to educational equity and inclusion.

Join us on 9 February, 3 pm Bangkok time or 10 am Helsinki time.

Find more information and sign up here