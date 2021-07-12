Join Finland Talks webinar on Phenomenon-based learning & Case Arkki Thailand

The Embassy of Finland in Thailand and the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce invites you to join a complimentary webinar on 13 July 2021 with the topic “Phenomenon-based learning & Case Arkki Thailand”

Dr. Pichawadee Kittipanya-ngam is the co-founder & Chairwoman of Arkki Thailand, the school of creative education, approved by the Ministry of Education & Culture in Finland. She is also the President of Future Leaders Foundation, aiming to help developing people with less access to good quality education and skill development across Thailand.

In addition, she is also an assistant professor of operations management at Thammasat Business School as well as a research affiliate at the Institute for Manufacturing (IfM), University of Cambridge, UK.

The webinar is a part of Finland Talks –webinar. The event will be held in English.

