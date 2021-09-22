Giant Chinese panda celebrates birthday in Finland

The giant Chinese panda Lumi recently held her 7th birthday in the Ahtari zoo in central Finland.

Lumi is originally named Jin Baobao in China but after arriving in Finland, the panda was given a Finnish nickname which translates to “snow”.

Lumi arrived in Finland in 2018 together with the giant male panda Pyry. The couple is the first giant pandas traveling from China to Finland. Lumi and Pyry are expected to live in Finland for a total of 15 years.

The birthday celebrations attracted a crowd of eager Finnish tourists all sending Lumi their best wishes and the birthday girl herself was spoiled with a specially prepared birthday meal including carefully selected and sufficient fresh bamboo leaves and fruits.

Source: Big News Network