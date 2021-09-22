Ambassador Ann Måwe helped raise funds for Covid-19 campaign in Vietnam

Between 26 August to 16 September, VnExpress Hope Foundation organized a campaign inviting participants to post articles, photos, and videos on home workouts to raise funds for Medicine packages for Covid-19 patients self-isolating at home.

The campaign titled “Workout from home – sending happiness” attracted more than 1000 participants including Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe and the staff at the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi.

VnExpress writes that participants were of all ages from across Vietnam but one of the most actively participated teams in this campaign was the staff at the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam. Each post in the campaign contributed VND10,000 toward the “Medicine packages for Covid patients” program and the campaign now features 6,389 images, videos, and tracklogs, shared workouts, with VND63.89 million collected to support the Covid-19 patients. Each donation worth VND380,000 ($16.65) can help buy medicine for one patient.

According to Ambassador Ann Måwe, the campaign has motivated the staff at the Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi to exercise daily while posting and having fun.

“The ‘Workout from home – sending happiness’ initiative has encouraged people to exercise at home in times of lockdown and we all know that this is important for the physical as well as mental health in this situation. Each post contributes to a medical bag for F0s (Covid-19 patients). So it also means a contribution to those suffering from Covid-19 right now,” the Ambassador said.