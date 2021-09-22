Learn Swedish or Finnish at the European Day of Language in Hong Kong

After a year of digital Speak Dating, you can now discover up to 13 European languages including, but not limited to, Swedish and Finnish at the European Day of Languages at the Festival Walk mall in Hong Kong on 23 September.

This special event takes place in Hong Kong for the eighth time to celebrate the annual European Day of Languages. Foreign language skills help you break down cultural barriers and open the door to new friendships and professional opportunities.

The Speak Dating Event is a project of the European Union Office to Hong Kong and Macao and the European Union National Institutes for Culture in Hong Kong (Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut Hongkong, and Istituto Italiano di Cultura), in collaboration with the Dante Alighieri Society and numerous European Consulates General in Hong Kong.

To celebrate the 8th anniversary of the Speak Dating Event in Hong Kong, a lucky draw is organized and visitors have the chance to win a free language course (French, German, or Italian) offered by the Alliance Française, Goethe-Institut Hongkong, and Dante Alighieri Society!

