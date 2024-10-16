The Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines has announced an upcoming event focused on the Danish community living in the country. On November 20, 2024, from 5 PM to 8 PM local time, the Embassy will co-host the Global Danes in the Philippines event in collaboration with Danes Worldwide.

This free hybrid webinar will take place at the official Danish residence in Makati City, and it offers both in-person and virtual participation options. The event aims to address essential topics relevant to Danes living abroad, including Danish citizenship, pensions, and family reunification. Attendees will also receive important updates on Danish laws and learn about opportunities for Danish language education.

The event will commence with a welcome speech from the hosts, followed by a presentation by Danes Worldwide. This presentation will cover critical subjects, including political efforts to secure the rights of global Danes in relation to Danish legislation. Attendees can also look forward to updates on citizenship laws, tax regulations, social security, and pension schemes. After the presentations, a Q&A session will allow participants to engage directly with the speakers.

This event not only serves as an informative session but also provides a valuable opportunity for Danish expatriates to connect with one another, share experiences, and discuss issues affecting the Danish community overseas.

The Royal Danish Embassy, NordCham, and Danes Worldwide invite all members of the Danish expat community to attend this informative hybrid webinar. Participants are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot for this important event.