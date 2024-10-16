Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan of Vietnam met with Swedish Ambassador Johan Ndisi in Hanoi. They discussed Vietnam-Sweden development cooperation and how to share sustainable development experiences. This meeting highlights the long-standing partnership between Vietnam and Sweden, built over 55 years of diplomatic relations.

During the discussion, Xuan noted the successes of Vietnam-Sweden development cooperation. She acknowledged Sweden’s significant support during Vietnam’s struggles for independence and its continued assistance for national reform and development. Since 1969, Sweden has provided nearly $3 billion in non-refundable aid to Vietnam. Key projects, such as the Bai Bang paper mill and the Vietnam National Children’s Hospital, contributed significantly to socio-economic progress.

Xuan also mentioned that bilateral trade reached around $1.3 billion in 2023. She expressed optimism for future cooperation and emphasized the need for new technologies, especially in the circular economy, to promote sustainable development.

Ambassador Ndisi recognized the potential for enhancing trade and investment partnerships. He suggested closer collaboration in areas like green transition and digital transformation. He also confirmed Sweden’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s innovation efforts.

Both officials showed readiness to foster deeper connections between the two nations in sectors such as education, technology, and tourism. They aim to strengthen their bilateral relations further.

Source: Vietnam+