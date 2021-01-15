Danes Worldwide to host Young Global Danes’ first webinar on 3 February

Danes Worldwide invites its members to the launch of the new career network ‘Young Global Danes’. The event is the first for young Danes abroad aged 18-26 and will be held as a webinar on 3 February. The focus will be on the transition from abroad to jobs in Denmark.

Danes Worldwide is an organization that helps Danes abroad but also those who return to Denmark. The webinar will be hosted by Elisabeth Geday, who is a partner in the consulting house Genux Executive. Among other things, Elisabeth Geday will focus on some of the challenges of transitioning from abroad to Denmark and provide advice on how to write a good CV that catches the attention of Danish employers. She will also guide you through a typical recruitment process from application to a signed contract and introduce you to the unique Danish work culture.

