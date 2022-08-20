GPV rapidly progresses on constructing new Thai mechanics factory

GPV says the construction of its new mechanics factory in Thailand is rapidly progressing

The factory’s lobby, second-floor office and canteen, high-precision area, utility building and loading bay are progressing according to plan while the roofing of the entire factory is expected to be finished in September 2022, added the company.

Bjørn Fiskers, Managing Director at GPV Electronics TH and Mechanics TH shares in a press release that:

“Even though, there have been minor delays, we expect the new factory to be finished by mid-March 2023 as planned. We are very much looking forward to moving into the new facilities and to serve our customers from there.”

After the construction project is completed, the mechanics factory in Thailand will have access to 12,000 square meters, and the electronics factory in Thailand will be 22,000 square meters.

“The construction projects in Thailand are important steps on our growth journey. The new factory facilities will help us to meet our customers’ increasing demands and continue to deliver high-quality products,” says Bo Lybaek, CEO at GPV.

GPV is a leading European Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company with more than 60 years of experience. The company was founded in 1961 in Denmark and has continued to grow significantly. Today, the company has production sites in eight countries with the largest factories in Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Source: https://evertiq.com/news/52303?fbclid=IwAR29DVVXHEToM7jcAktAWScIUXqkLOGHEpNfFXHIA40r107X-y4RmWQoBY8