Circular Business Models report launched by CIEM and Danish Embassy

The Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM) and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam hosted a launch workshop for a report on “Circular Business Models: International Experience and Application in Vietnam” in Hanoi on the past Friday, 19 August 2022.

The event announced the findings of a study on the current status of circular business models and recommendations to facilitate the development of these models in Vietnam.

During the workshop, topic discussed were about the importance of circular business, international experience in developing circular businesses and the current situation of this type of business model in the country.

CIEM Deputy Director Nguyen Hoa Cuong said that many Vietnamese businesses have shifted to circular business models which ally with regulations and policies in support of sustainable development.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/ciem-launches-report-on-circular-business-models/235921.vnp