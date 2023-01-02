China / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / General news / Singapore / Sweden / Taiwan / Thailand / Vietnam

Greenpeace reports Chinese fashion brand Shein’s products are health hazards

- by Jeannette Hinrup - Leave a Comment
Apart from its products contains hazardous chemicals, China-based Shein’s “ultra-fast fashion” business model catering to young people perpetuates the extremely rapid trend cycles of cloth production and overconsumption. Image: Okay Bliss

A new investigation made by Greenpeace in Germany determines products of Chinese fashion brand SHEIN, offering fashion clothes, gadgets and utility items, are health hazards and illegal.

As reported by Danish tabloid media, Ekstra Bladet, SHEIN has become extremely popular, and has grown exponentially, by offering thousands of new designs every day for young people and children via social media.

The result of the investigation is based on 47 SHEIN products of which 15 contained hazardous chemicals. Five of the products violated EU laws by 100% and a vast majority of the products contained chemical levels high enough to be of causes of concern.

Viola Wohlgemuth, who works with poisonous substances and economic campaigns in Greenpeace, said Shein is indifferently breaking the rules of the EU.

– Shein products containing hazardous chemicals floods the European market and breaks rules not being enforced by authorities. But it is the workers at Shein’s suppliers, people of the neighboring societies and the Chinese environment that carries the majority of Shein’s dangerous, chemical addiction, Wohlgemuth said.

Shein was founded in China in 2008 and utilises TikTok to gain popularity by letting influencers promote its clothing collections.

Shein is to be found in many countries around the world from Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam to Sweden, Finland and Denmark.

Source: https://ekstrabladet.dk/underholdning/undersoegelse-populaert-modetoej-fyldt-med-farlige-kemikalier/9569524

Related posts:

Indonesia-EFTA free trade deal Shein takes Denmark by storm Norway buys carbon credits from Indonesia’s rainforest H&M tops list of 7 most polluting fast fashion companies

About Jeannette Hinrup

Jeannette Sophie Hinrup is a Danish environmental geographer traveling South East Asia while writing for ScandAsia.

View all posts by Jeannette Hinrup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *