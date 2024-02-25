Danes love Chinese products

One out of ten of the orders placed in international web shops by Danes are on items from China, according to latest Danish Profession- and Trading analysis.

Helen Amundsen, senior adviser in product safety at the Danish NGO “Forbrugerrådet Tænk”, isn’t thrilled about the news.

“We have no idea what chemicals are in the things we buy, “she says to the Danish media TV2.

The analysis was published last Friday 23 February 2024.

According to the analysis the Danes are primarily buying clothes, shoes and accessories. One of the main platforms being the Chinese-owned web shop Shein.

Source: TV2 News