Finland launched new Work in Finland website

The Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur wants you to check out the new Work in Finland Website.

Maybe you are interested in working in Finland and wish to view a list of job openings, or you might want to read about why you should choose to work in Finland or maybe you want to find out how to get started – whatever the reason is, visit the website where all needed information have been collected in one place.

According to the website, Finland offers economic and social stability, good work-life balance, and close proximity to nature and it is furthermore possible to read about how it is to live in Finland.

The website has been launched with the intension of catering potential expats’ needs.

Find the website here: https://www.workinfinland.com/en/?fbclid=IwAR292IlIY7AGXlaj9IejAITWF14gBwaKw2nAl1Jq3BpJa1zEEPUrNgJ5sjs

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassyKualaLumpur/