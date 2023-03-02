General news / Norway / Sweden

Greta Thunberg detained in Norway during demonstration

Norwegian police briefly detained environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg on Wednesday during a protest in Oslo.

Indigenous campaigners and other activists are demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway. During the demonstrations the activists has blocked access to several government buildings.

Thunberg and others blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry were lifted up by police officers and carried away from the area.

Norway’s supreme court ruled in 2021, that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions. More than 16 months later the turbines are still operating.

