Swedish Greta Thunberg’s response to China’s fat-shaming

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was recently called an “environmental princess” and mocked by her weight in an article published in the Chinese state-owned newspaper China Daily. According to Woman’s Health, Greta Thunberg’s response, “Being fat-shamed by Chinese state Owned media is a pretty weird experience even by my standards. But it’s definitely going on my resume,” is all class.

The statements in China Daily came from journalist Tang Ge after Greta Thunberg urged China to do more to reduce its emissions and address climate change. “Although she claims to be vegetarian, judging from the results of her growth, her carbon emissions are actually not low,” Tang Ge wrote.

In addition, the article stated that “the lifestyle that pollutes the earth the most is European and American life” and accused Greta Thunberg of “double standards” because she called out China.

The article continued by stating that the climate activist “suddenly woke up on May 7 and began to criticize China for polluting the environment” after she Tweeted a report that found China’s annual emissions were greater than those of all developed nations combined in 2019.

In her Tweet, Greta Thunberg acknowledged China was a developing nation under World Trade Organization terms but she said it was “no excuse for ruining future and present living conditions.” She added, “We can’t solve the climate crisis unless China drastically changes course.”