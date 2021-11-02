Grundfos introduces new groundwater pump controller to advance Thailand’s smart agriculture future

Denmark-based Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology has announced the launch of the LC232 Controller in Thailand, an industry-first for groundwater intake controls that utilize smart technology to bring ease of use, monitoring capabilities, and greater connectivity.

The company writes in the statement that growers and cattle producers can look forward to saving on costs in maintenance and manpower, and ultimately extend the life span of their submersible borehole pumps.

Increasingly, smart agricultural solutions aim to optimize productivity and meet the key challenges farmers face, including regular equipment maintenance, being labor intensive to keep track of operations, and ensuring resources are used precisely and efficiently. As the increased use of the Internet of Things (IoT) is projected to increase production rates for farmers by 70% by the end of 20501, farmers are turning to smart technological devices to optimize their operations.

A key area where smart technology needs to play a bigger role in is groundwater intake, which is becoming increasingly important in agricultural production. With groundwater intake used predominantly in agriculture, and ongoing incidences of severe drought driving Thailand to further tap its groundwater resources, the ability to effectively control and manage groundwater supply is increasingly crucial for Thailand.

The LC232 Controller allows for remote monitoring and access of submersible borehole pumps, enabling intelligent control right at your fingertips. The Bluetooth-enabled solution allows users to monitor, control and schedule water use from their smartphone with the intuitive Grundfos GO REMOTE app, which is available for both iOS and Android operating systems. Users can manage tasks anytime when in range, reducing the need for manpower and lowering operational costs.

The Grundfos GO REMOTE app also alerts the user via a series of alarms that indicate issues such as pump overheating, dry-run, or high-water levels. Users can easily access pump diagnostics, create, and email reports on-site from the app. This ensures users can quickly address any operational issues, reducing unnecessary downtime and maintenance costs, and ultimately extending the lifespan of their submersible borehole pumps.

Commenting on the launch of the new solution, Rick Holland, Senior Regional Sales Director, Water Utility – APAC & Country Director Australia said, “Agriculture is an important industry in Thailand, but it is also rightfully considered to be one of the most resource and labor-intensive industries. As a global water solutions provider with a focus on innovation, Grundfos believes that intelligent technology and connectivity can help address some of the more pertinent operational and manpower challenges.”

“With the LC232 Controller, we have created an industry-first that empowers them with greater control and functionality on their groundwater systems, so that they can focus their time and energy on other agricultural processes and help drive agricultural productivity to greater heights.”

Designed for applications with one or two pumps, the LC232 Controller is also ideal for water intake applications in private installations or smaller waterworks, as well as water lowering on construction sites. Other applications include tank emptying or filling applications with a float switch or analog travel transmitters. Supporting up to five control levels for both analog level transmitter or float switch operations, the LC232 Controller allows users to avoid over-pumping their borehole in water intake or irrigation applications.

Summary of benefits:

Configure your own system: Configurable inputs (digital or analog) and output allow operation via float level switches or level transmitters

Simple monitoring: Use the control unit front panel to visually monitor general operation, fluid levels, and alarms

Advanced monitoring: Connect via Bluetooth with Grundfos GO REMOTE app on your mobile device or tablet for detailed monitoring and status reports

Connectivity: The communication interface module (CIM) enables connectivity with SCADA and other monitoring platforms via the range Fieldbus options