First restaurants in Vietnam awarded MICHELIN Star

Four restaurants in Vietnam were recently awarded the first MICHELIN Stars which are Gia, Tam Vi and Hibana by Koki in Hanoi and Anan Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City.

“We’re very proud to finally present the first restaurant selection in Vietnam, with a total of 103 restaurants in the Guide, highlighting four restaurants awarded with one MICHELIN Star,” Gwendal Poullennec, the guide’s international director, said in a statement.

“The first selection in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City highlights the differences and variety in what these two cities have to offer,” he added.

According to Jiji Press, Gia’s significance was how the Vietnamese cuisine is made to tell the story of each stage of the chef and co-founder of the place, Sam Tran.

Tam Vi was recognized by its northern Vietnamese dishes including ham with periwinkle snails — served with fresh herbs, rice vermicelli noodles and fish sauce — and crab soup with spinach, a popular summer meal.

Hibana by Kok in Hanoi, which serves Japanese food, was the only non-Vietnamese restaurant to receive a star.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Anan Saigon was recognised for its modern take on Vietnamese classics, including a bone marrow wagyu beef pho.

Therefore, Scandinavians who are in Vietnam or planning their trips could add these four restaurants to their have-to-try lists.

Though, if you have tried their cuisine already, feel welcome to share your experience with us in the comment section.

