Happy 75 birthday to Pippi Longstocking

The Danish embassy in Bangkok announced a special occasion of Pippi Longstocking turns 75 years today – on 22 May 2020.

Happy birthday from the Royal Danish Embassy to Pippi 🎈 🇹🇭🇩🇰🇸🇪🇫🇮🇳🇴

It is exactly 75 years ago since the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren put the last sentence down in the first Pippi Longstocking book.

Pippi showed many kids and adults in Denmark and around the world what it means to be strong, courageous and a good friend. She showed us it is OK to be different and dream of far horizons.

Two wonderful sentences are worth mentioning:

“I have never tried that before, so I think I should definitely be able to do that”.

And

“If you are very strong, you must also be very kind”.

Here is a link to a film that part of the Nordic Film Festival 2019 that shown about the early life of the author Astrid Lindgren.

A much loved character is also interpreted into a performance by the Finnish National Ballet. Here is the link to the show to celebrate this happy day together at a comfort of your own homes.