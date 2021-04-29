Swedish embassy team participated in Book Reading Festival

23 April 2021 the Swedish embassy says: Great visit to Trung Hoa Secondary School (Trung Hoa) this morning, to take part in their Reading Book Festival.

Despite the heavy rain, the students showed strong commitment and kept a big smile on their faces while performing on the wet stage – very impressive!

One of the books presented was Pippi Longstocking by famous author Astrid Lindgren. Last year THCS joined the Embassy in celebrating the 75th anniversary of Pippi at the National Library. An exhibition was displayed at the National Library during two weeks in December 2020 and one of the activities included a reading-aloud event with 60 students from THCS. Many memories from this joyful event had been kept by the students and were now displayed in their own school library.

It was inspiring to see how extensively Trung Hoa works with sustainability, aiming to become a green school. Old batteries are collected in boxes, led lamps are used to save energy and signs remind children of throwing garbage in the trash bins and to save water in the toilets. So nice to see so many bicycles – an environmentally friendly mode of transport used by both students and teachers.

Furthermore, by changing the colour of a flag on the school yard the children are told how good or bad the air quality is – very smart!

Trung Hoa has been collaborating with Sweden for many years. Between 2016 – 2018, a Municipality Partnership between the city of Umeå in northern Sweden and Cau Giay District in Hanoi was implemented and Trung Hoa was elected as the partner organization. The project aimed to promote the development of sustainable democracy at local and regional levels and involved, among other things, training of teachers and study visits in the two countries.