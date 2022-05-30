Wind farm key structure sailing to Norway from Thailand

The offshore substation topside for the huge Dogger Bank Wind Farm between Norway and England left Aibel’s yard in Thailand and is now on its way to Haugesund in Norway, where it will undergo further work.

An offshore substations is a key element for exporting energy production from the wind farm. The topsides will include the main electrical equipment for connecting the wind farm to the onshore grid.

Dogger Bank Wind Farm is an offshore wind farm being developed in three phases – Dogger Bank A, B and C – located between 130km and 190km from the North East coast of England at their nearest points. Collectively they will become the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The topside is expected to arrive at the yard in Haugesund in the latter half of June, according to Aibel.

In Norway, the topside will be placed on an upgraded rig quay, where it will be equipped with transformers, slings, and lifting equipment through several large lifting operations with big and small floating cranes.

The majority of Aibel’s work on the Dogger Bank A topside will be completed by mechanical completion in November, the company said, with commissioning work then remaining to be completed until the expected sailaway in early spring 2023.