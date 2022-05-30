Scandinavian artists display their work at Philippine art exhibition celebrating the founding of the EU

In celebration of the founding of the European Union (EU), an exhibition, “Ebb and Flow: Return to Nature,” is on view at the Yuchengco Museum at RCBC Plaza. It features paintings, prints, photography, and sculptures by European and Filipino artists.

EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Véron said that the title of the exhibition is an invitation to meditation.

“An invitation to meditate on life. No life without water. Yet, as we, sailors, know very well, water is indomitable. Our planet is blue, yet man cannot conquer the ocean. We are just its humble servants,” Mr. Véron said at the exhibition opening on 19 May 2022.

In a press release, exhibit curator César Caballero described the exhibition as a gathering of artists “maintaining connections on vital and important questions for life and the transcendental co-existence of the identity of communities and their individuals.”

The exhibition features works by Kizel Cotiw-an (Philippines), Ramon and Romania Diaz (Philippines and Italy), Louis Dumont (Belgium), Henri Etéve (France), Jeanette Kamphuis (Sweden), Radha Makitalo (Finland), Fara Manuel Nolasco (Philippines), Ann Pamintuan (Philippines), René Reitier (Germany), and Viviana Riccelli (Italy).