Register to join Energy Efficiency Day 2023 conference in Philippines

The third Energy Efficiency Day 2023 event on the topic “Building a net zero future with energy efficiency” will be held by the Philippine Energy Efficiency Alliance (PE2) on 23 March 2023 at Conference Hall 2, Level 2, SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, the Philippines.

This year’s on-site event features CEOs and international partners to inspire scale-up of energy efficiency initiatives including the Danish Ambassador to the Philippines, Franz-Michael Mellbin and the Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg, and many more.

Melbin will explain about how the Philippines should decouple future growth from energy consumption and how energy efficiency should be deployed as the first fuel to achieve energy security.

Thunborg will present how Sweden’s industry leadership in energy efficiency, green technology, digitalization and fossil-fuel independence can help build local energy alliances.

For attending the event, please register here.

