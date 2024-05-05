Tourists should be cautious of heat waves

Tourists are advised to reconsider their travels to Vietnam due to heat waves, which have broken over 100 temperature records. The extreme heat has triggered health risks and disrupted the everyday life across South and Southeast Asia.

In April, Vietnam experiences three heat waves and last week, two towns recorded highs of 44 degree Celsius, which almost the country’s historical temperature peak. In May, the temperatures are forecasted to exceed historical averages by 1.5 to 2.5 degrees Celsius. April and May are usually the warmest months, but this year the temperature are more extreme due to El Nino.

Furthermore, the Dong Nai province has witnessed a loss of hundreds of thousands of fish, who have died because of the high temperatures and not being able to manage the situation.

But it is not only the Vietnamese, who are affected by the scorching temperatures. Myanmar, Bangladesh, Thailand, the Philippines and Cambodia all experience similar temperatures, which have lead to deaths, wildfires and damage to infrastructure. In the Philippines schools have been closed due to the temperatures, which has lead the Roman Catholic bishops to implore prayers for rain and relief from the heat.

Source: Travel and tour world