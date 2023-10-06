Norwegian man kills Thai partner in Chiang Mai

A 50-year-old Norwegian man was arrested this week under the crime of murder his 39-year-old Thai boyfriend, Charit at a village in Pa Dad district of Chiang Mai province, Thailand.

Charit was identified dead, suffering a severe deep-cut wound on his neck. Two kitchen knives were found near his body.

The foreigner’s neighbors reported the death to police, saying that at first, the suspect came to ask them for help. He said he saw someone kill his partner and run away. Though after police investigated the man, he gave confusing information, and later confessed he was the murderer.

Citing the Thaiger, the foreign man refused to reveal his motive behind killing his partner. He is now in police custody and will be charged with premeditated murder. The penalty is death, life imprisonment, or 15 to 20 years imprisonment.

Source: Thaiger