General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian man kills Thai partner in Chiang Mai

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by คนล้านนา Facebook account via Thaiger.

A 50-year-old Norwegian man was arrested this week under the crime of murder his 39-year-old Thai boyfriend, Charit at a village in Pa Dad district of Chiang Mai province, Thailand.

Charit was identified dead, suffering a severe deep-cut wound on his neck. Two kitchen knives were found near his body.

The foreigner’s neighbors reported the death to police, saying that at first, the suspect came to ask them for help. He said he saw someone kill his partner and run away. Though after police investigated the man, he gave confusing information, and later confessed he was the murderer.

Citing the Thaiger, the foreign man refused to reveal his motive behind killing his partner. He is now in police custody and will be charged with premeditated murder. The penalty is death, life imprisonment, or 15 to 20 years imprisonment.

Source: Thaiger

Related posts:

Danish inmate has died in Klong Prem prison in Bangkok Swedish man dies in road accident in Ubon Ratchathani of Thailand Special investigation set on death of Danish man and his wife in Philippines Swedish man found dead in Udon Thani Thailand

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *