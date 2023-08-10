The Embassy of Indonesia in Helsinki hosted the 56th ASEAN anniversary celebration

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Helsinki, Finland held the 56th ASEAN Day celebration to strengthen regional collaboration, on Tuesday August 8.

The event was joined by the Malaysian, Thai and Vietnamese embassies in Helsinki and the Philippine embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Finland and the Chairperson of the ASEAN Helsinki Committee 2023, Ratu Silvy Gayatri, expressed ASEAN’s aspirations to be a robust and resilient regional organization.

Ambassador Silvy also reaffirmed the commitment of ASEAN Leaders at the 42nd ASEAN Summit, held on 10-11 May 2023, to maintain an ASEAN regional structure that is open, inclusive, transparent and based on laws.

As a member of the European Union, Finland has a vast capacity. With its advantages, Finland can support and collaborate with ASEAN countries in addressing various common challenges. A number of challenges were recently raised. These included cybersecurity and cybercrime, climate change, protection of biodiversity and the environment, clean energy and green economy.

On the occasion, Ambassador Silvy invited the ASEAN partner countries to support the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Forum. The event will take place in Jakarta, on September 4 – 5, 2023.

The celebration was attended by officials from the Finnish Ministry, different Finnish institutions and various ASEAN partners in Helsinki. The guests appeared to enjoy the variety of dishes from Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

